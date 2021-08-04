SVB Leerink Lowers Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target to $196.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $205.00 to $196.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ZBH. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.75.

ZBH opened at $153.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Zimmer Biomet has a 1-year low of $129.15 and a 1-year high of $180.36. The company has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.14, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.65.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $171.58 per share, with a total value of $171,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $583,372. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $304,733,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,526,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $564,584,000 after buying an additional 1,674,113 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,926,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,349,866,000 after buying an additional 1,530,505 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,011,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $482,004,000 after buying an additional 987,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,905,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $305,019,000 after buying an additional 839,976 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

