S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,500 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the June 30th total of 61,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 47,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SANW shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on S&W Seed in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded S&W Seed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&W Seed by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 10,511 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the first quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in S&W Seed in the first quarter worth about $158,000. 69.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANW traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.34. The stock had a trading volume of 105,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,415. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. S&W Seed has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $4.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.55.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 29.72% and a negative net margin of 25.58%. The company had revenue of $32.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that S&W Seed will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

