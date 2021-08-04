Swarm (SWM) Market Cap Tops $4.20 Million

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 4th. In the last week, Swarm has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. Swarm has a market capitalization of $4.20 million and $18,520.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swarm coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0537 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Swarm alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00059511 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002694 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00015628 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.40 or 0.00821350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00092984 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00041435 BTC.

Swarm Profile

Swarm (SWM) is a coin. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . The official website for Swarm is www.swarmnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Swarm

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.