Sysco Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SYY)

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 9,599 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,793% compared to the average volume of 507 put options.

Several research firms have weighed in on SYY. UBS Group initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.78.

Get Sysco alerts:

SYY opened at $72.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. Sysco has a fifty-two week low of $52.13 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.39. The company has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.44.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. Sysco’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sysco will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 93.53%.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $385,070.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $29,017,234.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock worth $93,808,035. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sysco by 214.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 332,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,669,000 after purchasing an additional 226,450 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Sysco by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 21,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $416,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sysco by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,313,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,813,000 after acquiring an additional 222,388 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.