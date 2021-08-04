Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is a provider of patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions which enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. The company’s cloud-based software applications including EireneRx and MedWise Advisor which provide solutions to payers, providers and other healthcare organizations. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.26 price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.84.

NASDAQ TRHC traded down $1.40 on Wednesday, hitting $40.69. 4,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,855. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.78. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $69.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.20 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gordon Tunstall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $412,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,410.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,638,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,641,974. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter worth $1,439,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 109.3% in the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 16,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 8,466 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter worth $250,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 19.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 30.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.