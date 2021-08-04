Tael Price Down 24.2% Over Last 7 Days (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 4th. Over the last seven days, Tael has traded 24.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tael has a market cap of $5.54 million and $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tael coin can currently be bought for about $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on exchanges including $18.11, $10.00, $6.32 and $13.96.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00060846 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002673 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00015325 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.04 or 0.00837928 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00095037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00043122 BTC.

About Tael

Tael (CRYPTO:WABI) is a coin. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Tael Coin Trading

Tael can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tael using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

