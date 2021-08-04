Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Given New $210.00 Price Target at Barclays

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $211.17.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $159.86 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52 week low of $151.00 and a 52 week high of $214.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $175.87. The company has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.55.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $784.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.58 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 17.46%. On average, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,551,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $729,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 72,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,826,000 after buying an additional 11,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

See Also: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.