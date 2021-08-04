Tammy R. Moore Sells 21,811 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Stock

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) insider Tammy R. Moore sold 21,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $1,362,096.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Service Co. International stock opened at $63.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.03. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $39.10 and a fifty-two week high of $63.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Service Co. International had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 39.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Service Co. International by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. grew its stake in Service Co. International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Service Co. International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Service Co. International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Service Co. International by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.