Targa Resources (TRGP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. On average, analysts expect Targa Resources to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TRGP opened at $42.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Targa Resources has a 1 year low of $13.08 and a 1 year high of $49.20. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.98 and a beta of 3.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 60,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $2,722,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 456,798 shares in the company, valued at $20,724,925.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 21,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $786,083.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 225,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,260,019.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,425 shares of company stock valued at $5,312,283 in the last quarter. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRGP. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.44.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

