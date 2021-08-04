Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises approximately 1.7% of Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $12,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the first quarter worth $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the first quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the first quarter worth $33,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture in the first quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on ACN. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Cowen upped their target price on Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. upped their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $309.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.44.

NYSE ACN traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $317.47. 53,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,733,957. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.52. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $210.42 and a 12-month high of $321.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total value of $170,500.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,598,960.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.