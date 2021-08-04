Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHO. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 17,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 25,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SimpliFi Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $51.28. 3,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,465. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.26. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $51.15 and a one year high of $51.58.

