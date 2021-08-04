Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Sells 75 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $2,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 878.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 48.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PKG shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.20.

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock traded down $1.55 on Wednesday, reaching $138.66. The stock had a trading volume of 10,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,645. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $92.01 and a 1 year high of $156.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.91.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 19.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total value of $1,416,015.77. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,116,644.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

