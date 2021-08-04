TC Energy (TSE:TRP) PT Lowered to C$66.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TRP. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TC Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$61.28 target price on shares of TC Energy in a report on Monday, July 26th. CSFB increased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$74.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$63.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TC Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$68.55.

TRP opened at C$61.14 on Tuesday. TC Energy has a twelve month low of C$50.61 and a twelve month high of C$66.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$62.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.89, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$59.86 billion and a PE ratio of 29.84.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.08 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$3.38 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 4.4499996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.98%.

In other TC Energy news, Director James Eckert purchased 1,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$64.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$105,542.71. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$313,095.04. Also, Director John J. Mcwilliams sold 934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.66, for a total value of C$65,996.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,205 shares in the company, valued at C$226,464.02. Insiders have sold a total of 2,900 shares of company stock valued at $198,319 in the last three months.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

