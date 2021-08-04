TCASH 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3,022.00 (TCASH)

TCASH (CURRENCY:TCASH) traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. One TCASH coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TCASH has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. TCASH has a market capitalization of $174,059.85 and approximately $3,022.00 worth of TCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006229 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007239 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000096 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000028 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001079 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 91.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TCASH is a coin. TCASH’s total supply is 88,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,200,000 coins. TCASH’s official Twitter account is @etherflyercom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TCASH is /r/EtherFlyerExchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TCASH’s official website is www.etherflyer.com/index.html . TCASH’s official message board is medium.com/@etherflyer

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TCASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

