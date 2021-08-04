TCW Group Inc. Buys 16,105 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 330,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,105 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $37,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in AbbVie by 24.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV traded down $0.96 on Wednesday, hitting $115.29. 219,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,921,781. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $119.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 150.27%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.72.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.