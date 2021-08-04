TCW Group Inc. Has $63.74 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 900,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,417 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $63,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 279.1% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on C shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.97.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.71. 688,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,936,854. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.51. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.49 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The company has a market cap of $142.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.89.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

