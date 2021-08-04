TCW Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 680,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 47,332 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $46,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 236.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 131.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GILD. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.70.

GILD stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,993,111. The stock has a market cap of $86.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.42. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $72.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.96.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

