TCW Group Inc. Sells 25,126 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

TCW Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 959,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,126 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises 1.5% of TCW Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $178,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 1,069.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $1.67 on Wednesday, hitting $205.77. The stock had a trading volume of 71,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,004. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $141.41 and a one year high of $205.67. The firm has a market cap of $97.69 billion, a PE ratio of 55.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.81.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.21.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

