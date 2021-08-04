TD Securities Cuts Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Price Target to C$8.00

Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CFPUF. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$5.50 target price (down from C$14.50) on shares of Canfor Pulp Products in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.10.

Shares of CFPUF opened at $5.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.42. Canfor Pulp Products has a 12-month low of $3.49 and a 12-month high of $8.50.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

