Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $1.41 Million Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 12,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $1,857,873.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,999,116.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 30,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $4,617,734.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,822,024.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,012 shares of company stock valued at $19,162,977 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DRI opened at $146.83 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.32. The company has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.71 and a twelve month high of $150.71.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.24) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 102.09%.

DRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.96.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

