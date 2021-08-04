Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $1.46 Million Holdings in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMSF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 648.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 48,693 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 26,188 shares during the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

In other news, CEO G. Janelle Frost sold 6,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total transaction of $431,934.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,488.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Traynor acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.59 per share, for a total transaction of $508,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,540.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,588 shares of company stock worth $873,711 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMSF opened at $57.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.35. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a one year low of $53.90 and a one year high of $69.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.18.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.31. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 17.63%. Research analysts forecast that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.29%.

AMERISAFE Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company offers workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

Further Reading: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF).

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.