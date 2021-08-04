Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 82.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 25.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Waters in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total value of $369,476.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,764,191.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total value of $393,422.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,459.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $391.75 on Wednesday. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $187.31 and a 12 month high of $394.02. The company has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $352.25.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $681.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.36 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 1,107.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $378.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.80.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

