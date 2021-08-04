Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,939,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,064,304,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,476,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,791,000 after purchasing an additional 98,919 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,870,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,094,000 after purchasing an additional 758,180 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,753,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,116,000 after purchasing an additional 312,512 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,310,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,626,000 after purchasing an additional 542,040 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FHN opened at $15.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.17.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 13.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FHN. Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.58.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 58,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $1,080,402.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 265,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,901,494.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 218,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $4,165,059.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,170,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,317,582.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 299,588 shares of company stock valued at $5,600,694. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

