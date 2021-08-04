Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,000 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Dover in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dover in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Dover by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dover in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dover in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 83.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $169.67 on Wednesday. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $102.48 and a 12 month high of $169.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.89.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Dover’s payout ratio is 34.92%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

