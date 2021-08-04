Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Trims Holdings in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,870 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Cree were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Cree by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 256,652 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $27,722,000 after acquiring an additional 36,379 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Cree by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,958 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Cree by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 302,619 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $32,722,000 after buying an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Cree by 127.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 216,154 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $23,373,000 after buying an additional 121,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cree during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,227,000.

Get Cree alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Cree from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.92.

NASDAQ CREE opened at $93.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.93. Cree, Inc. has a one year low of $56.39 and a one year high of $129.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.