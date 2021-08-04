Tectonic Advisors LLC Acquires 1,044 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Tectonic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,606,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,083,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,909,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,760,000 after buying an additional 242,056 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,456,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,528,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,307,000 after purchasing an additional 194,617 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.62. 3,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,836. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $146.88 and a 12-month high of $228.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $222.88.

