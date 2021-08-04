Tectonic Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 13.8% during the first quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 70,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,521 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 162,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $1,091,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.7% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.8% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 318,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,781,000 after purchasing an additional 14,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.10. 234,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,967,202. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.39. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $46.22 and a 52-week high of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.63.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $1,804,480.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,955 shares of company stock worth $6,025,311. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

