Tectonic Advisors LLC Grows Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,274 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners makes up 1.6% of Tectonic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $7,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on EPD. TD Securities assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.64.

NYSE:EPD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.48. 104,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,912,570. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.42. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 85.31%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.