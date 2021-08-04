Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $1.22 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,644 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 1.7% during the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Walmart by 0.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 27,946 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its position in Walmart by 1.6% during the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 0.5% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 14,963 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its position in Walmart by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 2,410 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded down $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.90. 144,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,049,623. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.35. The company has a market cap of $400.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 584,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total value of $82,999,211.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,696,394.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total transaction of $220,488,338.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,120,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,362,292 in the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMT. lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.87.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

