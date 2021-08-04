Tectonic Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,261,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,384 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 13.4% of Tectonic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $65,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 37.1% in the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 358,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,588,000 after acquiring an additional 96,927 shares during the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 288,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,882,000 after acquiring an additional 19,869 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,745,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,738,000 after acquiring an additional 12,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 28.1% in the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 11,280 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.32. The stock had a trading volume of 71,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,800,561. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.05. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.13 and a 12 month high of $53.43.

