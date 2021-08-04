Tectonic Advisors LLC Sells 670 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Tectonic Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,878 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRM. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,185 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,670 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 11,177 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $6,340,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.79, for a total value of $919,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at $18,264,293.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 479,281 shares of company stock valued at $116,188,063. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $240.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,265,067. The company has a market cap of $223.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.61, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.72. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $191.72 and a 52 week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. KGI Securities started coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.83.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

