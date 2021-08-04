Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $16.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.87% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Teekay LNG Partners L.P. is a Marshall Islands partnership recently formed by Teekay Shipping Corporation as part of its strategy to expand its operations in the liquefied natural gas shipping sector. Teekay LNG Partners provides liquefied natural gas and crude oil marine transportation services under long-term, fixed-rate contracts with major energy and utility companies through its fleet of seven LNG carriers and five Suezmax class crude oil tankers. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.03 price objective on shares of Teekay LNG Partners and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Teekay LNG Partners from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NYSE TGP traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.69. 3,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.11. Teekay LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $16.10.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $152.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.75 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 8.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 18.7% during the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 118.5% during the second quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 62,447 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 33,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 516.7% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 71,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in two segments, LNG and LPG. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

