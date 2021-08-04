Teekay (TK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Teekay (NYSE:TK) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Teekay (NYSE:TK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $282.86 million for the quarter. Teekay had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.73%.

NYSE:TK opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.53. Teekay has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.32.

Separately, TheStreet raised Teekay from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

About Teekay

Teekay Corporation operates as a marine energy transportation company. The company offers pool management, fuel services, oil and clean product STS transfers, LNG STS and terminal management, and tanker services. As of March 18, 2021, it operated 47 liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, 23 mid-size liquefied petroleum gas carriers, and seven multi-gas carriers.

