Telecom Plus (LON:TEP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1,004.00

Telecom Plus PLC (LON:TEP) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,004 ($13.12) and last traded at GBX 1,020.79 ($13.34), with a volume of 64788 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,020 ($13.33).

The company has a market cap of £808.32 million and a PE ratio of 24.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,144.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Get Telecom Plus alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a GBX 30 ($0.39) dividend. This is a boost from Telecom Plus’s previous dividend of $27.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. Telecom Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.38%.

Telecom Plus PLC provides a range of utility services in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Customer Acquisition and Customer Management. The Customer Acquisition segment sells a range of equipment, including mobile phone handsets and wireless Internet routers to customers. The Customer Management segment supplies fixed telephony, mobile telephony, gas, electricity, Internet, home insurance, and boiler installation services to residential and small business customers.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.