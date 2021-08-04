Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) PT Set at €2.60 by Warburg Research

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) received a €2.60 ($3.06) price objective from stock analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Wednesday. Warburg Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on O2D. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.10 ($2.47) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays set a €3.20 ($3.76) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($4.12) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.30 ($3.88) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €2.69 ($3.17).

Get Telefónica Deutschland alerts:

ETR O2D opened at €2.30 ($2.71) on Wednesday. Telefónica Deutschland has a 52 week low of €2.10 ($2.47) and a 52 week high of €2.63 ($3.09). The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €2.30.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.