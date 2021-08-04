Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) is Private Management Group Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,759,278 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,945 shares during the quarter. Telephone and Data Systems comprises about 1.7% of Private Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $39,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,393,175 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,871,000 after purchasing an additional 505,070 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 453,675 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after buying an additional 181,689 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 399,088 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,411,000 after buying an additional 8,442 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $25,452,000. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,818. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.38 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.16.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, raised their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Telephone and Data Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.93.

In other Telephone and Data Systems news, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $98,432.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 5,507 shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $136,628.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,658.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

