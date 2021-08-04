Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Shares Down 2.9%

Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.63 and last traded at $3.66. 72,127 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 14,402,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TELL. Evercore ISI raised Tellurian from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. DNB Markets raised Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.40 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley began coverage on Tellurian in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tellurian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.02.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 2.37.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 519.33% and a negative return on equity of 95.01%. As a group, research analysts predict that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TELL. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the 1st quarter worth about $9,805,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tellurian by 16.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,530,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,661,000 after buying an additional 1,908,814 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Tellurian by 2,561.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,275,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 1,227,454 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Tellurian by 184.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,795,068 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 1,736.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,023,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 967,613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

