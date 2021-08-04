Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.010-$0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $133 million-$135 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $133.37 million.Tenable also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.250-$0.290 EPS.

Tenable stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.22. 921,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,576. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.92 and a beta of 1.69. Tenable has a fifty-two week low of $31.54 and a fifty-two week high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $130.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.53 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 12.34% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tenable will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TENB. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenable from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Summit Insights restated a buy rating on shares of Tenable in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.83.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $1,509,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 75,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $3,230,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,158 shares of company stock valued at $8,179,922 in the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

