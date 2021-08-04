Terex (NYSE:TEX) Trading Up 5.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)’s stock price was up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $54.00 to $55.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Terex traded as high as $50.13 and last traded at $50.13. Approximately 17,748 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 663,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.67.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Terex from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded Terex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Terex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.56.

In other Terex news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total transaction of $2,671,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 589,010 shares in the company, valued at $31,464,914.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andra Rush sold 11,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $611,909.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,642.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Terex during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Terex during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Terex during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terex during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 65.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. Terex had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 3.98%. Sell-side analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 369.23%.

Terex Company Profile (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

