Ternoa (CAPS) Trading Up 1.8% Over Last Week

Ternoa (CURRENCY:CAPS) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. During the last seven days, Ternoa has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Ternoa has a total market cap of $14.17 million and $1.19 million worth of Ternoa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ternoa coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0638 or 0.00000167 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00046082 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00103325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.48 or 0.00145628 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,169.58 or 1.00193208 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.10 or 0.00848109 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ternoa Coin Profile

Ternoa’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 222,051,250 coins. The Reddit community for Ternoa is https://reddit.com/r/Ternoa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ternoa’s official Twitter account is @Ternoa_

Ternoa Coin Trading

