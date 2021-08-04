Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Founders Capital Management

Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 260 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 180,332 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $122,572,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 13.0% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 807 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 31.3% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 58.1% in the second quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 664 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.1% during the second quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $657.62 price objective (down previously from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 price target (up previously from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $572.98.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $711.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 890,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,818,266. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $644.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $273.00 and a one year high of $900.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.30 billion, a PE ratio of 370.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $644.06, for a total value of $6,440,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,028,747.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total transaction of $2,950,029.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,047,216.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,425 shares of company stock worth $16,178,254. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

