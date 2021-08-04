Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.950-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $650 million-$700 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $654.49 million.Tetra Tech also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.690-$3.740 EPS.

TTEK opened at $133.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Tetra Tech has a 52-week low of $85.91 and a 52-week high of $144.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.67.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 6.33%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.54%.

TTEK has been the subject of several research reports. Vertical Research began coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group increased their price target on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $133.00.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 5,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $664,261.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,742.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 13,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total value of $1,598,826.17. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 69,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,249,691.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,277,870 in the last ninety days. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

