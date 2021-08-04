TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Issues Earnings Results

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 32.05%.

Shares of TTI stock traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $3.37. 5,754,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,417,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $426.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 3.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.70. TETRA Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other news, CFO Elijio V. Serrano acquired 15,000 shares of TETRA Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.31 per share, with a total value of $49,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 408,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,350,625.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products, and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

