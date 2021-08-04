Texas Pacific Land (TPL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $7.37 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $6.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $84.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.22 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 58.70%. On average, analysts expect Texas Pacific Land to post $32 EPS for the current fiscal year and $49 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TPL stock opened at $1,485.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.28 and a beta of 2.22. Texas Pacific Land has a fifty-two week low of $427.69 and a fifty-two week high of $1,773.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,511.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

In other news, CEO Tyler Glover purchased 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,503.93 per share, for a total transaction of $40,606.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,620.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 287 shares of company stock worth $457,783. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BWS Financial lifted their price objective on Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

