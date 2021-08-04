Textron (NYSE:TXT) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $90.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Textron traded as high as $71.42 and last traded at $71.42, with a volume of 2423 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.01.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXT. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Textron by 79.4% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Textron during the first quarter worth $49,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Textron by 40.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Textron during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Textron during the first quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.87. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Textron had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.99%. Analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

Textron Company Profile (NYSE:TXT)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

