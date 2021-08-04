TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.94% and a negative net margin of 35,158.99%.

TGTX traded down $1.95 on Tuesday, hitting $25.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,310,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,296. TG Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $56.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 2.15.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TGTX shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.