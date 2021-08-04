The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 79.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 85,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341,338 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in The Aaron’s were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in The Aaron’s by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in The Aaron’s by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in The Aaron’s by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in The Aaron’s by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in The Aaron’s by 424.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Shares of The Aaron’s stock opened at $29.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $954.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.20 and a twelve month high of $37.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.45.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $467.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.88 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John W. Robinson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,251,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 399,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,282,268. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

