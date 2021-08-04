The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Andersons, Inc. is a regional grain merchandiser with diversified businesses in agriculture, plant nutrient formulation and distribution, turf product production, railcar marketing and general merchandise retailing that generate revenues. The company maintains grain and production facilities throughout the Midwest and six retail locations in northern and central Ohio. “

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Andersons from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The Andersons has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Shares of The Andersons stock opened at $26.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $891.61 million, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.62. The Andersons has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $34.41.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. The Andersons had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 0.67%. Analysts expect that The Andersons will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is 777.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of The Andersons in the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Andersons by 17.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after purchasing an additional 23,783 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of The Andersons by 3,994.5% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,747,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,801 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Andersons by 19.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 7,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Andersons by 11.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

