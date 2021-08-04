The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) CFO Curtis L. Buser Sells 45,672 Shares

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 45,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $2,228,793.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,028,457 shares in the company, valued at $50,188,701.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

The Carlyle Group stock traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,659,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,381. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.48 and a 12 month high of $51.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.73. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 52.35%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CG shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. lifted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CG. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 37.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 28.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 297.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

