The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 77.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 181,172 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in The Cheesecake Factory were worth $3,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 218.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CAKE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Cheesecake Factory has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

In other The Cheesecake Factory news, President David M. Gordon sold 18,000 shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total transaction of $1,149,480.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,234.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total transaction of $255,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,108.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

CAKE opened at $43.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 1 year low of $23.40 and a 1 year high of $65.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -34.30, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.74.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $768.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.87) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

